Impulse Music Co. offers free live show Saturday

News release

Impulse Music Co. is hosting a free show open to all ages on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring a lineup of female-fronted rock bands.

This will be the final show of the year for Impulse Music Co., which has been throwing free, all-ages shows once a month in their in-house venue, The Stage Door, since June.

This month, the show features Los Angeles-based female-fronted rock bands including Batfarm, The Spider Accomplice and Shiragirl.

Tickets are free to all ages and can be requested by RSVP via eventbrite.com/e/impulse-shows-at-the-stage-door-tickets-222746198877. Masks are required for all attendees. Impulse Music Co. is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite No. 120.