Calling all sleuths: CTG brings ‘Clue’ to the stage

News release

It’s murder, mystery and mayhem at the Canyon Theatre Guild. You can leave 2021 behind and usher in 2022 with laughter and mystery at the comedy whodunit, “Clue: On Stage.”

On a dark and stormy night set in 1954, just outside of Washington, D.C, six unique guests, a butler, and a maid assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it becomes clear that no one is safe.

All of the favorite Clue characters come to life on stage as they are all invited to dinner: Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet.

“I have been dying to do this show, I mean the whole cast has,” said Ted Tobin, who portrays the iconic Colonel Mustard.

Was it Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen with a candlestick? Perhaps it was Mr. Green in the billiard room with the wrench? Based on the popular board game and adapted from the cult classic film, “Clue: On Stage” will keep audiences guessing to the very end.

“Clue: On Stage” is directed by Eduardo Arteaga, a veteran of the Canyon Theatre Guild, who says, “I am very excited to bring this amazing cast full of talented and hilarious performers to our main stage. This production of Clue will surely leave you laughing and wanting more.”

Assistant Director Josh Aran, another longtime volunteer at CTG, continues the accolades by saying, “Clue’s powerhouse cast will have audiences captivated from the second the show begins to the end of curtain call.”

“Clue: On Stage” opens on Saturday and runs through Feb. 12. Tickets are available from $15 to $19 online at Canyontheatre.org or may be purchased directly by calling the box office at 661-799-2702. There will be a free Champagne on opening night, Jan. 22.