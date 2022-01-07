SCAA to present Sharon Weaver oil demo

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association plans to showcase an oil painting demo by Sharon Weaver on Feb. 21.

“After moving to Southern California, I was inspired by the California impressionists who opened my eyes to the beauty of the landscape. My first teacher showed me how to paint plein air,” said Weaver. Her understanding of nature, combined with her talent for drawing, creates unforgettable images.

An artist member of the California Art Club, Weaver was juried into the Oil Painters of America 20th Annual National Exhibition and an award winner at the Carmel Art Festival. She is a founding member of PAC6 Painters, a group dedicated to painting the beauty of the West. A painting trip with the PAC6 into the Eastern Sierras resulted in a museum exhibition at the Santa Paula Art Museum and several gallery shows.

Weaver’s art was featured in a four-page article in Plein Air Magazine titled “Breaking Through Walls of Dissatisfaction.” She currently teaches a landscape class at Kline Academy of Fine Art. She continues her love of plein air painting with a monthly class on location in the Los Angeles area.

SCAA demos are now held in person at the Main Theatre in Old Town Newhall, and non-members may attend for free. Demos will still be the thirrd Monday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For a Zoom link, see the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s website, www.santaclaritaartists.org.