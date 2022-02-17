Arthur Saginian | Finding Common Ground?

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Note to myself: If ever at a party with Thomas Oatway, do not discuss vaccines or the pandemic — but politics and religion are OK.

This was the second letter (“Why Choose a Party?” Dec. 30) by Mr. Oatway that not only got my attention, but also my agreement. Either I am evolving or Mr. Oatway’s letters are revealing that he and I share many opinions outside of how to deal with pandemics, but even there I am coming to understand Mr. Oatway’s more personal concerns. I myself do not have those concerns (possibly because I’m younger, I don’t take prescription drugs, and I’m phenomenally selfish), but I’m beginning to understand why he does. Anyway, it would seem that Mr. Oatway and I both find the extreme forms of liberalism and conservativism not only unpleasant but maybe even a bit offensive, definitely counterproductive, and maybe even a bit destructive. Moderation is best in all matters, I think, not to mention independent thought. 

In that letter Mr. Oatway concluded by voicing the need for a third party or changing our current government to a parliamentary system that does not let special interests or a minority segment of voters control all of the power. I was intrigued, but then I thought to myself, is such a thing possible here? I looked around for other countries that have parliamentary systems and found quite a few, including the United Kingdom. Then I ventured further to the realm of coalition governments and found countries like Germany, Japan and Israel. Unfortunately, all of these governmental formats had the same vulnerabilities in common: People could still be bought or influenced and power could still be concentrated. Some countries have governments that are less prone to abuse and corruption than others (and for a variety of reasons), but I could find no country that was completely free of such issues, and as much as I would like Mr. Oatway’s wish to come true, I feel it is in the nature of the majority of those in power (public and private) to keep things just the way they are.  

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS