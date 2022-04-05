Rob Kerchner | Left to Blame for Fentanyl Crisis

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl overdose is now the leading killer for people aged 18 to 45, taking more lives since 2020 than COVID-19, car accidents and even suicides.

Read that again. It’s the LEADING killer.

Our country lost 37,208 young people during 2020 and 41,587 young people last year from fentanyl, with one such person dying from an overdose every 8.5 minutes.

So…is this just an unfortunate, unavoidable occurrence?

Not on your life.

From defunding and maligning the police, to overlooking crime and drug use, to releasing convicted drug dealers en masse, to Joe Biden’s wide open southern border — even to ignoring George Floyd’s fentanyl overdose for political gain — we can thank the “compassionate” left for this development.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia