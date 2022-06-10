Entertainment Calendar for Week of June 10-16

Calendar submissions welcome: You can submit your events for inclusion on The Signal’s community and entertainment calendars, which appear both online and in print, by visiting signalscv.com/calendar. There, you can also view the full calendar of community, business and entertainment events.

Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ debuts at Discovery Cube

Exhibit runs through Sept. 11

Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar

Emotions at Play with Pixar’s “Inside Out,” the first interactive exhibit based on Disney and Pixar’s hit animated feature “Inside Out,” arrives at Discovery Cube Los Angeles Friday and will run through Sept. 11. The exhibit is filled with interactive experiences that help visitors understand the important role emotions, memory and imagination play in our everyday lives. Hands-on and digital experiences focus on the five emotions featured in the award-winning film: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear. Children and families learn to recognize emotions and explore how we express and manage our emotions. Emotions at Play will remain open through summer until Sept. 11. More information and tickets: www.discoverycube.org/buy-tickets.

CTG Presents “Something Rotten! (in Denmark)”

Weekends through June 18

Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St, Newhall

Come see the local community theater group’s production of this hilarious Broadway musical comedy, nominated for 10 Tony Awards. Ticket prices vary for adults, children and seniors. Remaining performances scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, June 17; 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 and 18; 8 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Tickets ($19-$22) and information: Call 661-799-2702 or visit www.canyontheatre.org.

3rd Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Castaic Lake RV Park, 31540 Ridge Route Road, Castaic

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507, Newhall, once again partner with Castaic Lake RV Park. Free to the public. Live music, raffles, barbecue, beer, margaritas and other refreshments. Entries are $35 in advance, $40 day of the event. All proceeds go to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall post improvement and repair programs. Entries: www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-car-and-motorcycle-show-tickets-296269458927. More information: www.sons507.org.

Nature and the Inner Self Reception

2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11

SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall

The public is invited to a reception for an exhibit by two of Santa Clarita’s award-winning artists. Watercolors by Charlotte Mullich and collages by Gloria Cassidy will fill the gallery. The show runs from June 9 to June 19. Free event.

Mission Opera to Present ‘The 13 Clocks’

7:30 p.m. June 10-11

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 W. Nadal St., Canyon Country

Mission Opera is presenting “The 13 Clocks,” a world premiere opera in English by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov and based on a popular children’s fantasy novel by James Thurber. Mission Opera will continue to operate COVID-19 protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the state of California, L.A. County and the William S. Hart Union High School District. General admission tickets $25 at www.missionopera.com or www.eventbrite.com/e/the-13-clocks-tickets-292879800367. Student and senior tickets $20 with ID at box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

Santa Clarita Ballet brings Cinderella to the stage

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 6455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.” Returning to dance with the company for this production will be alumni Sidney Haefs. She will dance the role of Cinderella, and she returns courtesy of Kansas City Ballet, where she is a full member of the company. Tickets ($30-$34) are not sold through the Performing Arts Center. To order tickets online, visit www.santaclaritaballet.net or call the SCB box office at 661-251-0366.

‘Free to Be Me Music Festival’

3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country

The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently abled residents – and their families – with an afternoon of free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and more. In addition to live music on the outdoor event stage, the festival will feature sensory-friendly activities like a drum station, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters. The festival will include performances by Dance Studio 84 and the Replicas, and the master of ceremonies for the event will be Bill Smitrovich from the television show “Life Goes On.” For more information, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].

CBS Film Series presents “A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto”

2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita

The discovery of a puzzling photograph sparks a student to probe the history of Rome’s Jewish ghetto and the fate of a little girl, in this drama interlacing past and present. Tickets $5 per person, includes popcorn and concessions; $1 raffle tickets will be on sale for your chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.

‘Punchlines at Pocock’ Free Comedy Show

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Pocock Brewery, 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B, Santa Clarita

Weekly free Tuesday night comedy show. This week’s lineup: Headliner Mike Merrill, as seen on NBC and Comedy Central. Plus Pam McGeary, Andy Stewart, John Wynn, Jeff Frame, John Taylor and Deon Williams.

Learn America’s Folkdance

6:45-9 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 14

Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Santa Clarita

The Sierra Hillbillies sponsor square dance classes in conjunction with the city of Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Department. The “intermediate” square dance class starts June 14 with instructor Janienne Alexander, 11 sessions for $50. Consult the city’s Seasons Magazine for details and registration. For information, call 661-262-9525 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

ARTree Community Jam

7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16

22508 6th St., Newhall

Stroll on over during the Old Town Newhall Senses Block Party: Bring your acoustic instruments and /or your voices to the courtyard the third Thursday of each month. Jam along or just relax and listen. Free event. More information: www.theartree.org/community-jam.

Country Night at The Canyon

Doors 7 p.m., music starts 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16

The Canyon Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita

Weekly Thursday night Country Night at the Canyon. Admission $12 plus applicable fees, two drink minimum. Bags larger than 10 by 6 inches are not permitted. More info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita.