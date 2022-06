With all of the chaos and shootings going on these days, it is hard for parents everywhere to believe their children will have a safe experience at school. Here is a website that many school districts across the country are using as reference. I think it is important for ALL ADULTS to be aware of it and take advantage of the information offered. Look it up, it is easy! Everybody needs to be a part of solution:

www.sandyhookpromise.org/our-programs/say-something.

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country