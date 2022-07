The 818 is coming to the 661 this weekend in Canyon Country, bringing a market full of vendors and small business owners.

The 818 Night Market will have food, art, fashion, music and games and be selling items from collectibles to vintage jewelry. Each night of this three-day event will feature different vendors.

The market is scheduled to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at The Plaza at Golden Valley, 19115 Golden Valley Road.

Attendance is free for all ages.