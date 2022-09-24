Leonid & Friends bring Chicago tribute to the Canyon

News release

In a few short years, Moscow-based Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality and fire of American supergroup Chicago.

You can see Leonid & Friends live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 8.

Leonid Vorobyev’s goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians.” Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website.

This 11-piece tribute band has more than 200,000 followers across social media and has had more than 110 million video views.

Tickets ($38-$78 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.