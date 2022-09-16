Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners

News release

The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7.

The band both created and came to define the singularly smooth sound of Philadelphia soul, channeling the highs and lows of romance and heartbreak into a catalog of classic hits, beloved across generations.

Throughout the years the Spinners have topped both the pop and R&B charts with smash singles like, “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man” and many more, earning six Grammy nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process.

Four decades later, The Spinners haven’t skipped a beat, as their new album “Round the Block and Back Again” makes clear. Melding intricate harmonies with vocal acrobatics, The Spinners are at their soulful, multi-octave best.

Tickets ($38-$78 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.