A few tidbits on Proposition 27, Online Gambling:

• Mislabeled as “Solutions to Homelessness.”

• Creates a new government division, 85% of expenses to be paid out the homeless funds.

• To make a legal online bet, folks in bordering states would just have to walk across California state line so their cell phone geolocating shows they were in California.

• It allows betting on amateur sports… even tiddlywinks.

Dan Petkunas

Santa Clarita