Richard Myers | Blame the Weather on…

OK, I do not claim to be an expert on the weather but I have live through it for more than 90 years so that does give me a bit of witness expertise.

I grew up in Chicago and when dark clouds filled Chicago’s sky, we could count on the coming rain. The clouds didn’t just hang around, tease us, and leave. IT RAINED!

Rain in the Los Angeles area has always been bit different. I’ve lived here more than 40 years so that gives be a bit of expertise. Until recently a BIG rain didn’t seem to involve clouds. The whole sky would just get gray and it would rain and rain and rain.

No pretty white puffy clouds, no grey clouds, just a completely gray sky and RAIN!

But lately things have changed. We get white puffy clouds, gray clouds, dark clouds, but no rain. What happened? Why the change?

Well, I’m sorry to say that even with my 90-plus years of experience, I don’t have the answer but when I think about it… I think the Republicans must have done something!

Richard Myers

Valencia