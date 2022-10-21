Rick Barker | Political Sides and Consistency

Having been politically involved since I turned 21 back in the 1960s, I have come to the very obvious conclusion that the vast majority of voters in this country on both sides of the aisle are perfectly happy with having a dictator occupy the White House… as long as that person shares their views!

I pretty much agree with Gary Morrison’s (Oct. 2) submission, “Democracy vs. Republic,” except for the obvious fact that he believes that it’s only Republicans and Donald Trump that do this stuff. Democrats and whoever is actually functioning as the president right now do the exact same things, but that’s just fine with Mr. Morrison so he sees no problem with it.

And Mr. Morrison also needs to take the time to look up the word “treason” since he doesn’t seem to be aware of the actual definition.

Consistency of thought with some people nowadays seems to be as rare as a politician who doesn’t have their hand in your pocket!

Among the many reasons why I support Congressman Mike Garcia is because he is about the only elected person I am aware of who is actually losing money by serving his country as our representative here in the 25th District, unlike our current president and the leaders of both the House and the Senate (all Democrats, I might add) who have never had a real job in the private sector in their entire lives. They have been becoming multi-millionaires in the process… but because they agree with Mr. Morrison and other liberals, that makes their despicable behavior not only acceptable but also admired by their fellow liberals.

Rick Barker

Valencia