Kiera Cass, ‘The Selection’ series author, makes her way to Barnes & Noble

Photo courtesy of Barnes & Noble.
Photo courtesy of Barnes & Noble.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling series “The Selection,” Kiera Cass, is scheduled Nov. 29 to celebrate the launch of her new book, “A Thousand Heartbeats,” at Barnes & Noble in Santa Clarita.  

Cass is also the author of “The Siren,” “The Betrothed” and “The Betrayed.” 

“A Thousand Heartbeats,” is an enemies-to-lovers standalone romance. The plot circulates around Princess Annika, a princess with all of the royal luxuries, but no freedom — not even the freedom to choose her husband. Lennox is an army man devoted to retaking the throne that was stolen from him. Love finds its way into both of their hearts against the odds.  

Cass is scheduled to be at Valencia’s Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. 

For more information, visit bit.ly/3UPL3kp

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS