SCV Youth Orchestra to present ‘Carnival of the Animals’

Photo courtesy of The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is scheduled to present its musical experience “Carnival of the Animals” on Dec. 10. 

“Carnival of the Animals” is described as an interactive, multimedia, classical music experience that the whole family can enjoy. It is set to feature animated visuals and dancers from the Santa Clarita Ballet and CalArts School of Dance. 

Raffles, baked goods, pre-concert craft activities and more are also set to be enjoyed. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.  

Tickets and more information are available at scvyo.org.  

