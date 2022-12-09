J.R.’s Comedy Club to host New Year’s Eve shows

News release

J.R.’s Comedy Club is scheduled to hold two New Year’s Eve celebrations this year at the brand-new event space called Hart and Main in Old Town Newhall.

More than 20 years ago, J.R.’s became the first comedy club to celebrate both East Coast New Year’s Eve from 5:30 until 9 p.m. (ringing in The New Year as if attendees are in Times Square) as well as West Coast New Year’s Eve from 9:30 through the end of New Year’s Eve.

Both seatings will feature a double headliner comedy show with Kivi Rogers from “The Tonight Show,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and cruise ships all over the world. Also on the bill is Santa Clarita’s own Jeff Frame, who just taped his own one-hour comedy special. Hosting the show will be Paul Moomjean, whose Dry Bar Comedy special has been getting rave reviews.

Dinner will be served for each seating, and the events include Champagne toast, party favors, noisemakers and hats for everyone in attendance as J.R.’s Comedy Club celebrates its 25-year anniversary.

J.R.’s Comedy Club has been bringing comedy entertainment to Santa Clarita since 1998. Past performers have included Shawn Wayans, Dana Carvey, Tom Green, Larry Miller, Jamie Kennedy, Alonzo Bodden, Elayne Boosler, Emo Philips and Judy Tenuta, among others.

For tickets ($89.99) and more information visit www.ComedyinValencia.com or call 661-259-2291.