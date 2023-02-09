Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade on The Price is Right

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade is scheduled to appear on “The Price is Right” episode airing on Feb. 17.

Wade, a children’s youth ministries pastor, has a neighbor who is a die-hard fan of “The Price is Right,” and Wade decided to surprise her neighbor as a gift by auditioning for the show.

While Wade is a fan of “The Price is Right” herself, she knew that her neighbor was much more of a fan and wanted to bless her.

She brought her neighbor to the taping for the show and her neighbor was happy enough to be there, but then they got chosen to be on the show. Wade said the atmosphere and experience of being on “The Price is Right” was “smooth, friendly, upbeat, exciting” and that the producers and everyone around were very kind.

Wade described how she was picked to be on the show: The producers had people do scenario reactions, acting out how they would react if they were picked for the show. Wade said she gave them a very big reaction and was picked most likely because of her being “full of energy” and having a big personality.

While Wade did this for her neighbor, she said that by “giving to someone else, I was able to also be blessed in the process.” While she is prevented from discussing the outcome of her appearance on the show, Wade said she had an amazing time, and had a great and memorable experience.