SCAA to host Kris Buck pastel demo at The Main

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association plans to host a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck at The Main theater on May 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Her topic will be “Field of Flowers.”

“Spring is just around the corner,” Buck said in a prepared statement released by SCAA. “Which means fields of poppies and wildflowers and a whole set of challenges to paint them. This demo will focus on those challenges: making a composition work, creating movement with the masses and defining the focal point when all the flowers are screaming, ‘Look at me!’”

Buck has been painting with pastels since she began her artistic journey in 2003. She has painted many times throughout France, along the canals of Venice and the lakes of Italy, the majestic scenery of the Southwest and Northwest, and the ocean and landscapes in her own backyard of Southern California.

She has won awards both locally and nationally. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America, Pastel Society of the West Coast and a Master Circle Pastelist with the International Association of Pastel Societies. She has been published in Pastel 100 Magazine (honorable mention) and was featured in an article in Air Magazine. Her pastel paintings can be seen at Santa Barbara Fine Art and Gallery, Los Olivos.

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall. See www.santaclaritaartists.org for more information.