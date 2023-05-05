Local resident has debut book published

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

Dorothy Deene, who has been living in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2014, has gotten her first novel published. Her book entitled “The Gravity of Lies” is set to be released on June 13, and will be available for pre-order in May. She has spent years writing and directing plays and also wrote narrative stories for a weekly column at the SCV Gazette.

Deene and her daughter were a part of a CBS reality show, so her expertise comes firsthand when speaking about the entertainment industry. Through this experience on the reality show, she learned a lot and many emotions from the other children became apparent to her through the process of filming.

To pull from her own experience, she decided to write “The Gravity of Lies.” Through her book, she said, she is “hoping to shed light on how the entertainment industry is grueling and that young people are all searching for something.”

Skye, the protagonist of “The Gravity of Lies,” is trying to find her father as she is hoping for a better life. The protagonist also feels like the “entertainment industry does not really want her,” according to Deene. The book, planned to be available through major online booksellers, is described as a gritty examination of the struggles and difficulties attached to being a part of the entertainment industry.