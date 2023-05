Pocock Brewing Co. held a “May The Fourth Be With You” event on Thursday at the brewery in Valencia, celebrating a day that many people use to honor the world of Star Wars. “Blue milk” was available to customers of all ages, cosplayers dressed up as different characters from the Star Wars universe, and a Cantina Band was providing live entertainment. Actor Kevin Thompson who starred as the Ewok leader, “Chubbray,” in “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi,” also made an appearance.

