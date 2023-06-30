Rick Barker | As I Said Before…

It would appear that not only does Mr. Thomas Oatway hate anyone who doesn’t share his self-proclaimed left-wing political views, he also has trouble understanding the voting system in this wonderful country we have the good fortune and honor of living in.

Very simply put, people in this country are free to vote for whomever they please and as I also accurately observed, Mr. Oatway, based on his self-proclaimed hatred for a certain candidate, is obviously not going to change his hatred or political views based on how he is registered to vote. Hence the title of my (April 12) letter, “What’s the Point?”

Rick Barker

Valencia