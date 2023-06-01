Two new plays now running at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild is ending the 2022-23 season with two new comedies this month.

Jones Hope Wooten’s “Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens” and Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” opened last weekend and are both running every weekend in June.

“Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens” is part of a series, being the third and final installment of the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy. The CTG, in years past, has produced the first two parts of the trilogy, which were very well-received, starting with “The Red Velvet Cake Wars” followed by “Rex’s Exes.”

Many of the main characters will be reprising their roles in this latest addition to the story. The Verdeen Cousins return to Sweetgum, Texas, to throw the best high school reunion for their class before the old building is fully torn down. The women must deal with ex-husbands, career disappointments and community feuds if they are to throw a successful reunion.

When director Barry Agin was asked why people should come see the show, he said, “This show has non-stop laughter in a class reunion you will never forget.”

“A Comedy of Tenors” is a farce that serves as the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s well-received “Lend Me a Tenor.” Set in 1930s Paris, the show follows an esteemed opera producer who must learn to wrangle his superstar talent as they get into hijinks of mistaken identity, love affairs and hardcore fans.

When director Ted Tobin was asked to describe the show, he replied, “This show is non-stop laughs and non-stop fun.”

The New Herald says of the script, “From conception to execution, everything about ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ hits on all comedic cylinders and, as advertised, is laugh-out-loud funny.”

BroadwayWorld’s review said, “Laugh after laugh greets one improbable scene after another. Ludwig knows no ridiculous limits.”

Specific showtimes and tickets ($15-$19) are available by calling 661-799-2702 or visiting canyontheatre.org/shows. Both shows are not recommended for very young children.