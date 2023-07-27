Rick Barker | Non-Stop Newsom

In re: Our brilliant Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Well he’s at it again. This one has got to be about the silliest one our governor has espoused since his equally silly one recently saying he was going to have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis charged with kidnapping for flying illegal aliens from Florida to the self-proclaimed sanctuary city of San Francisco. It would appear Newsom and the San Francisco city government are all for illegals as long as they aren’t in their city. You know, they just can’t have illegals competing with the thousands of homeless people for space on the sidewalks of the former beautiful city by the bay!

His latest wacky one is a proposal for a 28th Amendment to our U.S. Constitution to place additional requirements and conditions for purchasing and owning firearms and would totally ban a certain type of rifle that is used in fewer murders than knives, hands, feet and blunt objects. Yes, the infamous and scary yet never really defined “Assault Rifle.”

Despite what most of the media and politicians would like you to believe, fully automatic firearms, or so-called machine guns or what ignorant people call “assault rifles,” have been federally regulated since 1934 and their ownership requires a license issued by the government with a fee for each weapon along with license fees and yearly inspections by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. And in the 89 years that this licensing requirement has been in place, there are approximately 638,260 legally owned full automatic rifles … and to date four (4) have ever been used in the commission of a crime and, according to the study done by Peter Suciu, a Michigan-based freelance writer who regularly covers firearms related topics, in a 2022 article in the MagBlog website entitled, “Have Legally Owned Automatic Weapons Been Used in Crime?” two of those four were murders committed by police officers using department-issued fully automatic rifles.

Bottom line — I’m a bottom line kinda guy — as I have stated in other articles here, criminals by definition do not obey laws and while I am not a fan of Gov. Newsom I would assume the man is intelligent enough to know very well that these current laws and the amendment he is proposing are absolutely useless in preventing crime using weapons of any type.

And if this is a preview of what the governor would do as president, I would think even Democrats would shun this guy like the plague.

Rick Barker

Valencia