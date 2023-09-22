Santa Clarita local participates in ‘Price is Right’

Santa Clarita resident Mario Quicho participated in the “Price is Right” game show, and the episode is scheduled to air on Monday on the CBS network from 10 to 11 a.m.

“The Price is Right” selected Quicho from the studio audience to play the game “Coming or Going” after he won a three-piece luggage set during the contestants row segment.

“Coming or Going” is a game that was first introduced in 2008. A scale with a number on it is presented to the contestant. The contestant then must tilt the scale toward the amount they think the item they are playing for costs.

If the contestant is correct, they win that prize.

The show is known for its extremely enthusiastic studio audience whose members get the chance to play mini games for all kinds of prizes.

In the past contestants have played for motor vehicles, getaway trips, home appliances, cash and other luxury items.

With 52 seasons since its initial premiere in 1972, “The Price is Right” is the longest-running game show in American history. Now hosted by Drew Carey, there have been more than 9,000 episodes aired.