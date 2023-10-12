The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts presents 2023 Artist in Residence Week

News release

The Herb Alpert School of Music at California Institute of the Arts presents the second annual Artist in Residence Week (AIR23) from Monday, Nov. 6, to Friday, Nov. 10, featuring five days of concerts, in-studio and live ensemble collaborations between residents and students, on-campus panel discussions, presentations and workshops.

This year’s artists in residence include electronic sound artist Ela Orleans, composer-performer Pamela Z (1998 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music), drummer Emmanuel Attah Poku, composer and saxophonist Yosvany Terry and the Modern Afro Cuban Quartet (2023 Charlie Haden Artist in Residence), pianist Cory Smythe (2022 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music), and cellist and composer Tomeka Reid (2022 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music).

Select presentations and all AIR23 concerts are free and open to the public, including a group concert featuring all residents in CalArts’ Wild Beast Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m.

“The Artist in Residence week at The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts started in fall 2022 as an initiative to give students space and time to engage with a group of visiting artists and with faculty they usually don’t interact with,” Herb Alpert School of Music Dean Volker Straebel said in a news release. “By suspending almost all regular instruction for a week and offering workshops, rehearsals, individual lessons and performances, we come together as a community of musicians and artists to experience and discuss, try, develop and rethink our approaches. Nothing is to be taken for granted. We are free to challenge and explore.”

More information, schedule details and the artists’ full bios are available at music.calarts.edu/artist-in-residence-week/2023.