Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin to perform at PAC March 21

News release

Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theater concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m., the college announced in a news release.

The show is a marriage of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings, “Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018” and “Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018.”

“From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget,” COC’s release said.

Patinkin has carved out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, he won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.”

His other stage credits include: “Compulsion,” “Paradise Found,” “The Tempest,” “Enemy of the People,” “The Wild Party,” “Falsettos,” “The Secret Garden,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Knife,” “Leave It to Beaver is Dead,” “Rebel Women,” “Hamlet,” “Trelawney of the ‘Wells,” “The Shadow Box,” “The Split,” “Savages,” and “Henry IV, Part I.”

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has toured his various solo concerts across North America, in London’s West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

Patinkin’s newest feature film is “Before You Know it,” debuting Aug. 30. Other feature films include “Life Itself,” “Wonder,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “The Queen of Spain,” “Ali and Nino,” “Wish I Was Here,” “The Wind Rises,” “Everybody’s Hero,” “The Choking Man,” “Pinero, “The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland,” “Lulu on the Bridge,” ”Men with Guns,” “The Princess Bride,” “Yentl,” “The Music of Chance,” “Daniel,” “Ragtime,” “Impromptu,” “The Doctor,” “Alien Nation,” “Dick Tracy,” “The House on Carroll Street,” “True Colors,” and “Maxie.”

In television, Patinkin was recently seen as Judge Wackner in the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series ”Chicago Hope,” and starred in the CBS series “Criminal Minds” and in the Showtime Original Series “Dead Like Me” and “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

Patinkin has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. He is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee, highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

Patinkin resides in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.

Adam Ben-David has been living his “bucket list” dream of accompanying Mandy Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years. His credits include: “The Book of Mormon,” “Jersey Boys,” “Spring Awakening,” “Wicked,” “High Fidelity,” “The Light in the Piazza,” “Bombay Dreams,” “Aida,” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” He has accompanied numerous artists including Kelli O’Hara, Jarrod Spector, James Taylor, Patti LuPone, and Megan Hilty.

He is currently composing a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.” He is a graduate of the Juilliard School.

Ticket prices are $150, $125, $95, and $75 and are available for purchase at CanyonsPAC.com, in person at the PAC box office, or by calling the box office at 661-362-5304.