Rick Barker | An Even Deeper Dive

In re: Gary Horton, commentary, “A Deeper Dive Into Immigration,” Feb. 7.

Perhaps Mr. Horton just failed to dive deep enough in the above-referenced letter to see that there is a HUGE difference between legal and illegal residents who are not citizens of the United States legally obtaining work permits.

An even deeper dive than Mr. Horton provided will show that, with very limited exception[s], people in the country illegally cannot receive an employment authorization document, which is also known as a work permit unless they lie on form I-9 and produce fraudulent documents — also a federal crime. This is true even in states like good old California, where Mr. Horton conducts his landscape business.

Rick Barker

Valencia