Impulse Music Co. holding RnB Night featuring Ivey Amour 

Fans of soul and R&B music can enjoy a night of entertainment at Impulse Music Co. on March 30 as St. Louis-based singer Ivey Amour is coming to Santa Clarita as part of her Haze Tour.

The 23-year-old began performing when she was 9 years old and started recording music when she was 13. She released her first EP, “Haze,” in February after spending two years working on it.

Safe to say, music has been a big part of Amour’s life.

“I used to always listen to what my mom was playing in the car,” Amour said in a phone interview. “She liked to listen to R&B and rap. And when I wasn’t in the car, I was listening to what my grandma was singing around the house. She really loved gospel music.”

Amour will be playing along with Phat Yaki and Daniel Clark in an event that Impulse describes as “smooth melodies, heartfelt lyrics and infectious beats.”

Calling her music a mix of R&B and pop with some jazz mixed in, Amour said she tries to relate to her audience with her performances.

Ivey Amour is scheduled to perform at Impulse Music Co.’s RnB Night on March 30. Photo courtesy of Jeannie Liautaud Maul.

“When I’m singing a sad song, I want people to feel what I was feeling when I wrote the song,” Amour said. “Or when I’m saying about how I hate this guy, and how he made me feel, I know many women, a lot of my friends, can relate.”

Amour recently performed at South by Southwest, a music festival in Austin, Texas. She has other shows scheduled in Washington (Seattle and Everett), North Hollywood, Texas and Chicago.

“I really enjoy putting shows together,” Amour said. “I enjoy figuring out the set and what moves I’m going to do. And if I have a band with me, I love working with a band. It’s really interesting to see how they can put together my music or whatever songs I’m singing in a different way, because you have the main track, and then you have how the band plays it.”

This won’t be the first time that Amour is coming to the Los Angeles area, but it is the first show she will be performing. She said she is excited to be coming back to one of the meccas of music.

Amour added that, when listening to her songs, she hopes that people can use them to remember “that they are their own person.”

“You shouldn’t let anyone tell you how to live your life or who you should be with or let them tell you that you are not enough, because everyone is very different,” Amour said.

To learn more about RnB Night at Impulse Music Co. and to purchase tickets ($10), visit tinyurl.com/5n6ummb9.