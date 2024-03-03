Jim Blumel | Clean up the Disaster

Americans deserve to know who is running the executive branch of our country. We surely know who is not. Joe Biden is not capable, physically or mentally. Those who control Biden and the administration are determined to “fundamentally transform America,” which is the leftist promise going back to the 2008 presidential campaign. It’s the same people running Washington with the same anti-American, subversive agenda.

Under the Democrat administration our border is wide open, inviting millions of illegal migrants from all over the world to infiltrate our country. We don’t know who they are, where they’re coming from, what they’re bringing or what their intentions are. What better way to “fundamentally transform” our culture and society! Not to mention the political upheaval that is occurring.

The Department of Homeland Security does nothing to prevent this appalling crisis. The Department of Justice has allowed this lawlessness to go on with impunity. The bureaucrats who lead these departments are incompetent, complicit or both. It is these unelected government employees, and some former leaders, who are calling the shots while our representatives in Congress do little or nothing.

This election year we have an opportunity to start a recovery. Let’s do our part by voting the lawless Democrats out so new leaders can clean up the disaster in Washington.

Jim Blumel

Newhall