SCAA Gallery showcasing ‘Western Perspectives’

Wells Fargo Co., by George Ivanyi
Wells Fargo Co., by George Ivanyi
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing Western Perspectives April 12-21, with a free reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall.                                                            

Western Perspectives is an art show of Old West subject matter in multiple mediums: acrylic, dry media, mixed media, oil, photography, silk painting and watercolor. 

“We chose this theme to coincide with the city’s Cowboy Festival,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair Tobi Beck said in an SCAA news release. “We wanted to reinforce and support the celebration of local history and provide another venue for which the community could visit the Old West.” 

Wine, beer, appetizers, and dessert will be served at the reception. 

The reception will also showcase live painting and musical entertainment by Richard Dockus. 

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. 

The next SCAA Gallery show, Faces, is scheduled to run May 3 to June 2, with the opening reception on Saturday, May 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. 

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org. 
