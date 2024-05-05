Rob Kerchner | When It’s Time to Switch

When is it time to switch parties? Here are 20 telltale signs:

1) If your fellow voters march for terrorists who use babies as bargaining chips …

2) If your party went nuts over fake “Russia collusion” while burying a real and incriminating laptop …

3) If your fellow voters found Jan. 6 unconscionable, but Oct. 7 understandable …

4) If your party’s president pays billions to terrorist sponsors who could free all American hostages, but, they don’t …

5) If your party claims to be “on the right side of history,” but is always on the left side, which consistently ends in failure …

6) If your party claims that it “defends democracy” but uses unconstitutional voting and censorship …

7) If crime and murder increase whenever your party is in power …

8) If your party taxes people who never went to college to pay off other people’s college loans …

9) If your party denies the rights of defenseless human beings in order to justify killing them …

10) If at age 99, your party’s oldest president has lived long enough to be surpassed as America’s worst president …

12) If your party insists that everything is racist, except their own 24/7 focus on race …

13) If your party has authorized more public debt than anyone in the history of the world …

14) If your party insists that Islamophobia — not terrorism — is the important issue …

15) If your party claims open borders are “humane” yet ignores the unparalleled humanitarian disaster on the border …

16) If your party claims to champion women’s rights, yet doesn’t know the difference between a man and a woman …

17) If your party reflexively tramples the freedoms of peaceful people …

18) If your party repeatedly mobilizes violent mobs …

19) If your party promotes a double standard of justice …

20) If your party cannot say much of anything without mentioning Donald Trump, it is DEFINITELY time to switch parties.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia