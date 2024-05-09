Summer Breeze concert series presents ‘A Night of Motown’ 

News release

The Summer Breeze concert series is presenting an evening of the Motown sound featuring Terell Edwards starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at California Institute of the Arts.

“Terrell Edwards and Friends are bringing ‘Hitsville’ to Santa Clarita,” said a news release from the concert series. “Experience the magic and distinctive sound of the Motown hits that have stood the test of time.”

Joining Edwards at Summer Breeze are musicians including Ken Stacey, who has performed and recorded with Michael Jackson, Kenny Loggins and Phil Collins, among others, and is best known as the lead singer of the award-winning pop/rock group Ambrosia.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. June 8. Tickets ($65) are available at terrelledwardsmusic.com (click on “shows”). CalArts is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.