Rob Kerchner | Double Standards Abound

FBI Director James Comey said in 2016 that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against Hillary Clinton over her massive mishandling of classified material and her obvious attempts to cover up her crimes. And yet the Bad Orange Man is being prosecuted — right now — for far less.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is known to have removed hundreds of boxes containing classified material long before he gained the ability to determine classification issues when he became president.

And yet no charges have been, or will be, brought against him.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita