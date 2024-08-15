‘Agatha’s Murder Mystery’ this weekend at The Main 

News release

Four performances remain this weekend for “Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party,” a new play featured at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

The play “is a laugh-packed whodunit, solved by the biggest who’s who in crime fiction of 1925,” according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. “Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Dorothy Sayers, Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley and Harry Houdini try to help Agatha Christie find an ending to her book, while also solving an old crime with the help of some naughty ghostly spirits.”

This show does not include dinner – it’s Agatha’s dinner party on the stage – but there are free refreshments. General admission tickets are $18. You can discover your luck with the matinee-only bonus, a free pre-show tea party with fortunes and games, according to the release.

Tickets are available at AtTheMAIN.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.