Patti Rasmussen | A Commitment to the Community

As chair of the Santa Clarita Arts Commission, I am delighted to endorse Tim Burkhart for Santa Clarita City Council. Tim’s commitment to our community is evident through his active participation as a board member of Friends of Hart Park and his role on the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board.

Tim has always shown a genuine passion for preserving and enhancing our local heritage, which is vital for fostering a vibrant community. His work with Friends of Hart Park not only demonstrates his dedication to maintaining our beautiful public spaces but also his understanding of the importance of accessible recreation and culture for our families.

On a personal note, our families have known each other since our children attended Newhall Elementary School together. I have witnessed Tim’s unwavering commitment to our community over the years, and I believe his deep roots in Santa Clarita provide him with a unique perspective on the issues we face.

Tim is a leader who listens and collaborates, and he has the vision to ensure that Santa Clarita continues to thrive as a place where the arts, history and community spirit flourish. I wholeheartedly support Tim Burkhart for City Council. His experience, dedication and community involvement make him the right choice for our city’s future.

Patti Rasmussen

Santa Clarita