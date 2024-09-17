West Ranch to host Huntertones Concert Sept. 30 

News release

The Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance, according to a news release from the West Ranch High School music program.

The concert is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the West Ranch High School theater. General admission is $15, and students are $10. Tickets are available at events.eventgroove.com/event/Huntertones-At-West-Ranch-High-School-100731.

With its heavy horn-driven compositions that meld jazz, funk, soul, hip hop, gospel, R&B, and rock, Huntertones produces a signature sound that resonates with all types of audiences, the news release said. “Every show is a celebration of the joy of music. The band’s mission is simple: Create live music on real instruments that will often make you think and always make you move.”

Over the past 10 years, Huntertones has performed in more than 25 countries worldwide and the band continues to tour the United States and abroad.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Huntertones play a concert at West Ranch High School,” Brian Leff, director of jazz studies at West Ranch, said in the release. “Their tour brings them to venues all over the country, including Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and many of their stops are at 21-and-over venues. Hosting an all-ages show is special, and allows our students to experience this great band.”

Over the past 10 years, the Huntertones have instructed more than 200 master classes around the world to students of all ages. Their programs encourage students to work toward their goals and work together.

In keeping with that goal, the members of Huntertones will hold a free clinic at West Ranch starting at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the concert. The clinic is open to all those interested.

Leff said that while Huntertones’ music appeals to people of all ages, it has become really popular with music students and the younger crowd.

“Their high energy, feel-good groove driven music is really exciting and fun to listen to,” Leff said. “They are showing students what an ensemble can look like in today’s music scene, but still rooted in the jazz and improvisation tradition.”

For additional information, visit www.westranchmusic.com or contact [email protected].