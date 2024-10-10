Olive Branch presenting ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’ 

News release

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” being presented over the next several weekends by the nonprofit Olive Branch Theatricals, is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

Based on the popular children’s book “Pinkalicious” by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this show brings the popular character on stage. Young audiences will see all the antics of Pink, her brother, dancing cupcakes, and even a dancing bee come to life.

Performance dates are weekends throughout October from Oct. 13 through 26, with tickets ranging from $15-$22 at The Olive Branch, a pop-up performance space on the second floor inside the Valencia Town Center. Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Audience members wearing the color pink get a special treat.

Tickets are available at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.