Ventura Harbor holiday cruises start next week 

This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor Holiday Cruises and Whale Watching trips start the week of Dec. 5.
Options include:
- One-hour Holiday Caroling Cruise in Ventura Harbor on selected dates between Dec. 5 and Dec. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cruise the harbor and view the marina’s decorated boats, and view waterfront homes in main channel of the Ventura Keys. (No cruise into the small inlets of the keys). Listen or carol to seasonal music. Dates are Dec. 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The fare is $22 per adult, $20 per senior (55 and over), and $16 per child.
- Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Cruise and Fireworks: Dec. 13 and 14. Cruises depart at 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. Boat stages to watch the parade, cruise the harbor to view holiday lights in the marinas (excludes the Ventura Keys), and ends with a fireworks display (weather permitting). The fare is $44 for adults, $40 for seniors and $31 for children under 12. Group rates are available.
- Winter Whale Watching starts Dec. 26 and runs through mid-April: This is an annual event to see the gray whales up close and personal aboard a comfortable catamaran. The fare is $47 per adult, $43 per senior (55 and over), and $34 per child.
For information, reservations or to purchase gift certificates, visit www.islandpackers.com, call 805-642-1393, or visit Island Packers at 1691 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105B, in Ventura Harbor Village.