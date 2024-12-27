Carl Kanowsky | Revisiting a Napa food and wine pairing 

Now, I’ve written a few columns about my visit to Peju in June, including my delightful time with its matriarch, HB Peju.

But I have been remiss in not telling you about the amazing food and wine pairing we enjoyed there. Peju’s in-house Chef Nicolas “Nic” Montañez guided us on how to achieve the maximum that both the tasty food samples and the fine wines offered.

We started with the pinot noir from Carneros. This is a relatively new offering from Peju, as it is a product of the former Acacia property that Peju bought in 2016. I got a strong berry aroma (mainly strawberry) and enjoyed the tasty raspberry flavors. Well-balanced. Married quite well with this was the chicken breast Cordon Bleu roulade with spicy sweet mustard. Not only the tastes but the textures of this dish complemented the wine’s tannins.

Pictured are the five selections of cuisine in the food and wine pairing at Peju. Photo courtesy of Carl Kanowsky.

Next up was the 2019 Sketches, a blend of 51% merlot, 49% cabernet sauvignon. As expected in a still relatively young wine, this presented with tannins. Getting past this you get notes of black fruit. The Arancini alla Milanese with Mediterranean harissa aioli helped tame some of the strength of this full-bodied wine.

Then came the 2018 Bellringer, 92% cabernet. Tart and powerful, this is a great vintage, especially with the leather aromas. Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of mushrooms, but Chef Nic has a finesse that works. His spanakopita triangle with blue cheese, spinach and wild mushroom was quite delectable.

Poured next was the 2021 Fifty/Fifty, not surprisingly a blend of 50% merlot, 50% cabernet sauvignon. But it’s called 50/50 not just because of the varietals. It’s aged in 50/50 old vs. new oak. And the barrels are 50/50 French and American. This was the star of the tasting. You get a great bouquet of smoke and forest floor, with coffee and lead on the taste. Full bodied with a long finish. Quite the achievement. And I’m a huge duck fan. That ice cream cone looking item was actually a yummy duck dish that promoted both the wine and the duck.

Appearing after a showing of something like 50/50 would be a handicap for any subsequent wines. But the 2019 Stained Glass Cabernet Franc from the Persephone Vineyard featured full-bodied aromas and some tasty chocolate highlights. We finished the food samples with the Australian lamb loin brochette salsa verde. Outstanding!

We finished the wines with the 2019 Barrel EXP, 100% cabernet sauvignon. It’s aged in 100% new oak (mainly French in origin), which is very much in your face straight from the bottle. But it comes together if you decant it for at least an hour. The blackberry and smoke notes are intoxicating.

If you decide to visit and taste at Peju, you need to do the Chef’s Tasting Experience. Not cheap, but this is a chance to taste first-rate food while also enjoying some of the finest Napa has to offer.

Carl Kanowsky is an attorney, a fledgling baker, an enthusiastic cook and an expert wine drinker.