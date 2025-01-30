Mission Opera to perform ‘Carmina Burana’ 

News release

Mission Opera is scheduled to perform Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” at 7:30 p.m. March 1 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

The piece, composed in 1936, is one of the most widely performed works in the choral and orchestral repertoire, according to a news release from Mission Opera. Based on 13th-century poems found in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, “Carmina Burana” explores timeless themes of fate, love, and the unpredictability of life through bold rhythms and striking harmonies, the release said.

The nonprofit Mission Opera’s production will feature a chorus of more than 70 singers and a professional orchestra of more than 50 musicians, alongside baritone Gabriel Manro, tenor Robert Dunlap, and soprano Brooke Iva Lohman. Joshua Wentz will be the conductor for the performance.

Four tiered-level tickets available for this live show ranging from $30 to $65, and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at our.show/carminaburana.

Student and senior tickets will be available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission. For more information, visit www.missionopera.com.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country.