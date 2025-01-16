Santa Paula Art Museum to spotlight 3 SCV artists 

News release

Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium, will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush with Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives,” according to a news release from the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

This exhibit will feature oil painter Sandy Fisher, pastel artist Mardilan Georgio and watercolorist Charlotte Mullich, who have teamed up to present their interpretations of nature, from landscapes and seascapes to flora and fauna.

Georgio primarily works in pastels and brings seascapes and landscapes to life with realistic color and ethereal strokes which evoke movement and natural forms, the release said.

Mullich offers a delicate portrayal of creatures such as birds, butterflies and koi, according to the release. She uses fluid washes, as well as positive and negative painting to convey the grace and vitality of animals in their habitats.

Fisher captures the magic of the landscape and flora with a sense of honesty and nuanced layers of color using strong compositional elements to provide a solid foundation to her artwork, the release said.

Admission to the premiere party, scheduled 4-6 p.m. Saturday, is $5 for SPAM Members and $10 for non-members. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. All of the artworks will be available for purchase.

“A Brush with Nature” will be on view from Jan. 18 to May 4. The Santa Paula Art Museum is located at 117 N 10th St., Santa Paula. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For additional information, call 805-525-5554 or visit www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/event/a-brush-with-nature.