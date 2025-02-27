CTG’s ‘West Side Story’ held over through this weekend 

News release

For the second time, the run of the Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of “West Side Story” has been extended, with the popular musical being held over through this weekend due to high demand, the community theater organization announced in a news release.

The final two performances are now scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday and

2 p.m. Sunday.

“The response to this classic Broadway musical has been amazing,” TimBen

Boydston, executive artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild, said in the release.

“The timeless message that this story tells is as true today as when it was written decades ago. The story upon which the show is based, of course, was written centuries ago, but is still relevant today.”

Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City as two

young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

“This show speaks for itself,” co-director Eduardo Arteaga said in the release. “The talent and the message of this show are what makes this production incredible. People keep coming back for more. Just two more chances to see this thought-provoking, visually striking, and amazingly talented production of ‘West Side Story.’”

“Between the incredibly talented cast and a script that is current as well as timeless, ‘West Side Story’ at the CTG is the one show you do not want to miss,” co-director Linda Thompson said in the release.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62+) and $15 for students. To reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.