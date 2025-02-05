Master Chorale announces 25th anniversary season 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is celebrating its 25th anniversary season, beginning with its March classical concert, “Silver Serenade.”

The performance is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

“Experience an evening of exceptional musical selections highlighting the finest classical pieces performed by the Santa Clarita Master Chorale over the past 25 years,” the choral organization said in a news release. “Come with us on a musical tour of our various eras, including timeless compositions by Mozart, Handel, and Fauré; the harmonious genius of Haydn and the modern allure of Duruflé and Rutter. Each selection is thoughtfully curated to reflect the depth and variety of choral music. It promises to be an enchanting and uplifting concert.”

The performance is to feature guest soprano soloist Desirée Hassler, an alum of the group.

In addition to singing in the full-time chorus at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Emmy-winner has a doctorate in vocal performance and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Her voice can be heard on everything from commercial and film soundtracks, to oratorio, opera and operetta and even progressive heavy metal albums,” the release said.

Hassler serves on the voice faculty of the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she teaches voice and music history courses. She was part of the Master Chorale from its beginning when she was a college student.

“I am truly excited about our classical concert, ‘Silver Serenade,’ because every piece is exceptional, and it will be such a treat to work with Desirée again,” Petker said in the release.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

For tickets ($10-$35) and more information on the 25th Anniversary Season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.