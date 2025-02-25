Senses Block Parties returning to Old Town Newhall 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Senses Block Party to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting in March, Senses Block Party transforms Main Street into an immersive block party featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants. The series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun.

Here are the first four themes that will be giving Main Street in Old Town Newhall an entirely new look:

March 20 – Alley-Oop: Get in the game with this basketball-themed Senses Block Party celebrating the excitement of March Madness. Attendees can slam dunk into fun with interactive basketball games and chances to show off their skills.

April 17 – Barcade: Press “start” and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at Barcade, where pinball machines and classic arcade games will take over Main Street with no quarters required.

May 15 – Spy Games: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed Senses Block Party complete with action-packed challenges.

June 19 – Date Night: Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, featuring all the best date night activities from miniature golf to interactive games.

For more information about Senses Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].