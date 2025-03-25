‘King of Retro’ coming to Newhall Family Theatre 

News release

“The King of Retro,” Charles Phoenix, is scheduled April 27 to present an original show at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Hosted by Raising the Curtain Foundation, “An Afternoon with Charles Phoenix” will be presented 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., in Newhall. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

“With his keen expertise, unbridled enthusiasm, and spectacular collection of vintage images, Charles unleashes the stories and glories of space-age style, mid-century marvels, local landmarks, roadside wonders, fun foods, festive fashions, colorful car culture, futuristic transportation and more galore,” said a news release from the foundation. “Your imagination will be inspired and your spirit will soar.”

Phoenix celebrates classic and kitschy American life and style. He is known for his comedy slide show performances, field trip tours, joyride videos, test kitchen concoctions and coffee table books. On TV, he’s appeared with Jay Leno, Martha Stewart, Conan O’Brien and as a judge on Food Network’s Cake Wars.

The Southern California native was educated at theme parks, shopping malls, thrift stores, and his dad’s used car lots. Fans enjoy his genuine reverence, unique spin and trust his guide to time-honored attractions from coast to coast, the release said.

Raising the Curtain Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students and educators.