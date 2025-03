La Mesa Junior High School’s drama students are set to present “Shrek the Musical” Thursday and Friday starting at 6 p.m.

The show will be held in the school’s multi-purpose room and the doors will be opened to the public at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets cost $5, but admission is free for La Mesa staff and students, and children under 10 years old.

There is limited seating, and it is based on a first come, first served basis.

La Mesa Junior High School is located at 26623 May Way.