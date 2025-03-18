Blog

SCAA to host Spring Art Festival April 27 

The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its Spring Show at Le Chene Fresh Cuisine on Sierra Highway on Sunday where original art pieces by over 40 artists were on display for sale to support the organization’s scholarship program for high school students pursuing art in higher education. 042824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
News release 

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chêne French Cuisine on Sunday, April 27. 

It’s the 11th year for the event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the garden area at Le Chêne, 12625 Sierra Highway, near Agua Dulce. 

“SCAA members will highlight their fine art paintings, photography, jewelry, memorabilia and finely crafted items,” said a news release from the SCAA. “Guests will have the opportunity to meet SCAA member artists, art patrons, sip on local wine and enjoy live music. Over 40 artists will be exhibiting, with a variety of original art, for all to appreciate.” 

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall, visit santaclaritaartists.org. 

