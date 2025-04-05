COC to host job fair on April 25 

News release

The College of the Canyons Employment Center is scheduled April 25 to host its spring semester Santa Clarita Job Fair, providing job seekers with employment opportunities in various industries and career fields.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 25, in the West P.E. gymnasium, on the college’s Valencia campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a wide range of employers, close to 100, seeking to fill entry, middle and upper-level job opportunities.

“The job fair has become an invaluable resource for job seekers and employers in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Employment Center Coordinator Hiba Edgheim. “We highly recommend that job seekers prepare beforehand by bringing copies of their resumes and thinking of questions to ask potential employers.”

Parking will be free in all student lots until 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

On Wednesday, April 16, the COC Employment Center will also host a Resume Refresh event at which job seekers can create a new resume, or have their current resume critiqued, prior to attending the job fair.

The Resume Refresh event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Employment Center (Building X-6) on the Valencia campus.

The event is open to the public, with no appointments needed and attendees able to drop in anytime. Free parking will be available in lots 4, 5 and 6.

For more information about the upcoming Santa Clarita Job Fair and to view a list of participating employers, visit MySCVJobFair.com or call 661-362-3286.

This event is organized in partnership with JVS SoCal/AJCC, SCV Economic Development Corp., the SCV Chamber of Commerce and the city of Santa Clarita.