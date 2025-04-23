Lois Eisenberg | A Protest for the Ages

On Saturday, April 5, the “Hands Off” protest was staged internationally and globally and it was a protest for the ages. The “Hands Off” Protest was staged in all 50 states and numerous cities and countries globally including Germany, Vienna, Brussels, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Nice, Lisbon and India. “Hands Off,” as described by USA Today, is a grassroots movement whose purpose is to prevent a hostile takeover of government resources and services.

One of the resources would be Social Security, and Social Security benefits are not a gift. Social Security monies were and have been paid into an account by the Social Security recipient through the years so they can reap their savings for their retirement. Now this administration is forcing seniors and disabled Americans to jump through hoops to access their benefits, by closing down (47) Social Security offices and closing down the phone service in many other offices.

This administration is going to hand people higher prices for food, rent, health care, cars and many more commodities. It must be stopped, so take heed America and tell this administration, “Hands Off.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia