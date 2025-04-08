Renée McKellar | A Threat to Public Education

Education is the cornerstone of democracy, a space where young minds are challenged, perspectives are broadened and critical thinking is nurtured. But today, an organization calling itself “Moms for Liberty” is working to dismantle this foundation under the guise of protecting “parental rights.” While they market themselves as advocates for children, their actions reveal a dangerous agenda.

Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 by former Florida school board members Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice. Initially, they opposed COVID-19 safety measures in schools, but their focus quickly expanded to attacking curricula that include discussions on race, gender and sexuality.

They have since gained national influence, with chapters in multiple states pushing for policies that reshape public education to fit their rigid ideology.

This group has lobbied for widespread book bans (in schools), targeting works by Black, indigenous and LGBTQ+ authors. They have pressured school districts to fire teachers who support diversity and inclusion. Their members have disrupted school board meetings with aggressive rhetoric.

Despite their claims of grassroots activism, Moms for Liberty enjoys the financial backing of wealthy conservative donors and political figures who see public education as a battleground for their ideological war. This is not about “protecting children.” It’s about controlling what they learn.

In 2023, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a respected organization that tracks extremist groups, designated Moms for Liberty as an anti-government extremist group. According to the SPLC, the organization “attacks public education” and employs harassment tactics to push its agenda. Perhaps the most alarming evidence of their extremism is their alignment with far-right groups.

Moms for Liberty’s actions are not just ideological; they have real, harmful consequences. By pushing for book bans, they deny students access to literature that fosters empathy, critical thinking and historical understanding. Titles like “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, and “Stamped” by Ibram X. Kendi have been removed from school shelves under pressure from their campaigns. They argue that these books make students “uncomfortable.” But education is not about comfort — it’s about growth. Shielding students from difficult conversations does not protect them. It leaves them unprepared for the realities of the world.

Beyond censorship, Moms for Liberty is working to dismantle public education. They advocate for defunding public schools in favor of private and charter schools, which often exclude marginalized students.

Every parent has the right to be involved in their child’s education, but that right does not extend to censoring what other people’s children can learn. It does not mean erasing entire identities from school curricula. If we allow groups like Moms for Liberty to dictate what can and cannot be taught, we risk creating a generation of students who lack the critical thinking skills necessary to engage with the world around them. The best way to fight back? Show up. Support educators, attend school board meetings, and vote for candidates who believe in fact-based, inclusive education.

Moms for Liberty claims they are fighting for the future of children. In reality, they are fighting to keep education in the past. If we want a better future, we must stand up for every student’s right to learn the full truth.

It is important to recognize that the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, led by Karen Frost, continues to perpetuate harmful ideologies that undermine the integrity of our educational systems and limit the opportunities for students to thrive in an inclusive and well-rounded learning environment.

Renée McKellar

Saugus